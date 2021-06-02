Inmates seen setting fires, throwing things out of broken windows during uprising at St. Louis City Justice Center

St. Louis Mayor's Lyda Krewson's spokesperson called the situation a "very dangerous disturbance" and said the mayor is at the scene

ST. LOUIS — Police and firefighters responded to an inmate uprising Saturday morning at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

The inmates are out of their pods and police have been trying to corral them since at least 4 a.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police have closed off the area surrounding the building on 200 S. Tucker Boulevard.

St. Louis Mayor's Lyda Krewson's spokesperson called the situation a "very dangerous disturbance" and said the mayor is at the scene.

The inmates had broken several windows on an upper floor. They are chanting and holding signs, and have been repeatedly setting things on fire and throwing them out the windows. Chairs and other items littered the street below the windows, and at least one car had a shattered windshield.

People appear to be cheering on the inmates, a group of about 3 people are currently dancing in the street. One man shouts “free the gang”. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/TKNij2SY65 — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) February 6, 2021

Police said the inmates are secured inside the building.

This is the third incident reported at the justice center since late December. Last month, A group of detainees being held at the St. Louis Justice Center was transferred to the Medium Security Institution after refusing to return to their cells.

A few days prior, a group of detainees had become "non-compliant" with staff about returning to their designated area and assigned cells because they were upset with another group of detainees.

According to the city's website, there are currently 758 inmates at the justice center.

Statement from Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed:



"First and foremost, I am mostly concerned about the safety and security of the staff and inmates in the building. Hopefully they can utilize the additional space at MSI (medium security institution) to help diffuse the situation"

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.