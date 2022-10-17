Father arrested for threatening government official after his daughter was arrested for bringing contraband to her son in jail

Investigators said Lacy Wendell Patterson admitted to making statements and was charged with two felonies.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grandson, a mother, and now a grandfather are behind bars.

A mother and son were already incarcerated when a grandfather made a threat against a government official in Alamance County Tuesday, according to deputies.

Detention Center investigators were notified of the threats and conducted an investigation to learn more.

Detectives said that Lacy Wendell Patterson threatened the official as a result of his daughter, Stephanie Nicole Patterson, being incarcerated for attempting to bring contraband to her son in jail.

During the interview with Lacy Patterson, he admitted to making those statements.

Lacy Patterson was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Lacy Patterson was charged with the following: