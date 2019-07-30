The City of Greensboro says termite damage caused a balcony to collapse at Morehead Apartments.

A second-story balcony caved when three people were on it last week.

Troy Powell, manager of the City's Code Compliance division, said inspectors checked all 176 balconies in 22 buildings.

Inspectors found about two balconies per building showed signs of deterioration.

The city cited the apartment management group for unsafe balconies, and ordered everyone to stay off the balconies.

The apartment complex manager will need to meet with city inspectors within 30 days to review inspection reports and repair orders.