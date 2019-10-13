GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An intense search is underway near Summerfield and Reidsville, NC, for two missing horses that have been gone since Thursday night.

The missing horses, named Bo and Riley, escaped after a gate was accidentally left open at Flintrock Farm on U.S. Highway 158. In total, 13 horses escaped -- all but these two returned home safely.

“We call them heart horses. These horses mean the world to us, please help us find them" said Morgan Jones, Bo's owner, who is pleading anyone with information about the missing horses to come forward.

Jones believes the horses ran along Troublesome Creek in the woods after escaping from Flintrock Farm.

Both are large adult, male horses. One is tan-brown color with a blonde mane and tail. The other horse is black-colored with a white stripe on its nose with a white lower right leg.

On Sunday, search teams are using tracking dogs, heat-seeking drones, and walking on foot to try and find Bo and Riley. Ground, air, and horseback searches have been underway since Thursday night, said Jones.

The NC Animal Response Team (NCART) has been helping coordinate the search in Rockingham and Guilford Counties since Friday evening.

“We need volunteers," said Tara Stebbins with NCART. “If the horses are in a bad situation, they will need our help. The temperatures are getting cooler."

Stebbins said people near Reidsville and Summerfield should be on the lookout for the missing horses, hoof prints in the ground, and feces.

"If the horses have moved into neighborhoods, people would see evidence," said Stebbins.

If you see any sign of the missing horses, you are urged to call Rockingham County 911 Dispatch at (336) 634-3300.

