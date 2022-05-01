'Anybody can access this' | Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro opens White Flag Emergency Shelter

The shelter is in the gym at First Baptist Church. They're able to provide up to 75 people a warm place to sleep.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad could get more winter weather this week. Temperatures remain at or below freezing.

That's why Greensboro opened a White Flag Emergency Winter Shelter.

The Interactive Resource Center provides a warm place to stay for people who need it.

Kristina Singleton with the IRC tells News 2 they've been averaging 25 to 30 people a night. When the temperatures in Greensboro get to 25 degrees or below for longer than two hours, that's when they open up the emergency shelter.

The shelter will be open again Thursday, Friday, and possibly Saturday night. Singleton says they expect the weather to be very cold on those nights.

The shelter is in the gym at First Baptist Church. They're able to provide up to 75 people a warm place to sleep.

"Anybody can access this White Flag. There are no requirements. You don't need ID. Just show up, and we'll make sure you can stay warm through the night," Singleton said.

In November, The Interactive Resource Center helped turn The Regency Inn and Suites motel into a Winter Emergency location.

Singleton says that the location has 75 people staying there, and they are at capacity.

"Before COVID and the hotel operation, we would see around 150 people a night at IRC for White Flag. So the fact that we are averaging 25 to 30 is a good sign meaning folks can stay safe," Singleton said.

White Flag Emergency Shelter will start taking people when they are open at 8:00 p.m.