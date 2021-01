The museum said via a release on its website, that Parker will be 'remembered as a dedicated leader.'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The International Civil Rights Center and Museum took to their website Wednesday to announce the passing of Amelia Parker.

Parker was the former Executive Director of the museum.

The museum stated that her influence 'can be seen and felt in the creative design and layout of the galleries...'

The museum went on to say that Parker will be 'remembered as a dedicated leader.