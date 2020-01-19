GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly 60 years since four N.C. A&T students took a non-violent stand, by sitting at a lunch counter, sparking the national sit-in movement.

This year the International Civil Rights Center & Museum will mark the occasion with their annual awards and fundraising gala on Saturday night at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain will emcee the event.

The theme of the 2020 gala is "The Movement Continues."

This year's gala will also mark another milestone, 10 years since the museum opened.

In addition to remembering these milestones, the gala will honor national and local activists who have made significant contributions to advancing human and civil rights.

Scheduled To Attend:

Al Sharpton – Lifetime Achievement Award

Danny Glover — Trailblazer Award

Clayola Brown — Unsung Hero Award

Cardes Brown — Lifetime Community Service Award

For more information on this year's gala, head over the to museum's website.

