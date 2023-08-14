Teachers from all over the world will teach in Guilford County this year

42 international teachers have made their way to Guilford County and attended orientation in preparation for the school year. 32 of those teachers are from Jamaica.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools celebrated its new international teachers Monday. School officials said this is the largest group of new teachers in district history.

"I just want to be able to do well, by you know, my students, the county, and just represent my country. That's my goal. So, I just want to be able to do that and do it well," International Teacher from Jamaica, Kimani Roach, who will teach math to high school students, said.

There are 42 international teachers in total, and 32 of them are from Jamaica. Today, WFMY News 2 learned that the curriculum taught in Jamaica is very similar to what is taught in schools here in the States.

"Their degrees actually align really well to the degrees here and so a lot of those credits transfer, and we do vet our teachers through a couple of different steps and part of that process aligns really nicely with the degrees that they earn in Jamaica,"Academic Development Team Leader with Global Teaching Partners, Ashley McRae said.

Global Teaching Partners are the company teaming up these international teachers with schools here in North Carolina and specifically Guilford County. With schools across the country facing staffing shortages, this program does bring some relief.

"Obviously, it does help with staffing just in the regard that our teachers help to fill some vacancies in some districts, but I think one of the things we truly want to highlight is part of the cultural exchange," McRae said.

These teachers from across the world are getting ready to teach subjects like science, Spanish, and physical education but they'll also get the chance to share a piece of their home through this cultural exchange.

"I would pass on the language. I would let them know a little about my culture as it relates to the language aspect, the dance, the food, the dress also as it relates to the music as well," International Teacher from Jamaica, Rosheika Smith, who will teach language arts to 3rd graders, said. "The reason why I chose to come to Greensboro and North Carolina, is because I wanted to grow professionally, as well as personal growth. Also, I wanted to learn new cultures as well as to share my culture."

Both Rosheika and her twin sister Tasheika have traveled from Jamaica and will both teach at GCS.