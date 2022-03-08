International Women's Day | Greensboro business owner shares her passion for being an entrepreneur

Princess Cooke is the owner of Believe Nutrition in Greensboro. The juice shop opened in September of 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — International Women's Day is a day to honor and celebrate the achievements of women.

"I love that we have a day to basically celebrate how brave and strong women are and that women can do the same thing that men can do," Princess Cooke said.

Cooke is the owner of Believe Nutrition in Greensboro. The juice shop opened in September 2020.

"I just liked helping people lose weight and I like the aspect of having a shop and selling nutrition shakes and energy drinks to help that. I did it here in Greensboro and I love it," she said.

Opening a business is an accomplishment she is proud of, especially during the same year the pandemic began.

"It was kind of hard because it's like wow you're really going all in full throttle during the pandemic but it's not bad. It's definitely not bad as long as I keep working towards my goals it's fine," Cooke said.

Her juice shop has many different energy drinks and nutrition shakes to choose from. She even had a special going on for International Women's Day.