Interstate Angel | Woman plays harp in the middle of traffic jam on I-85

Hailey Ann Smith was determined to make the best of her situation

ATLANTA — Traffic on Interstate 85 looked a little different than usual on Sunday.

The backup on the highway due to a crash up ahead led many people to get out of their cars and walk around.

Among the travelers was Hailey Ann Smith, owner of Harpist for the King.

Smith, who was on her way to perform at a wedding, had the bright idea to make the best of the situation and decided to play her harp.

Other people gathered around to listen, and some even sat on the top of their cars to enjoy the show.

Smith began playing the harp at just four years old. Over the course of her career, she has performed in churches, weddings, conferences and graduations. Never on an interstate.

The harpist took to Facebook to talk about her “divine appt.”

“It’s not every day you get to play your baby grand harp on the middle of I85.#InterstateAngel,” Smith wrote.

The best news of all? Smith was able to make it to the wedding.