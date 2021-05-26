Investigation underway after shots fired from cars in Burlington

As a result of the gunfire, an unrelated vehicle was struck while driving on Huffman Mill Road. No injuries were reported, police said.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Burlington. According to police, while investigating a robbery that occurred at the Cricket Wireless on 404 Huffman Mill Rd, officers heard gunshots being fired in the area.

They then observed an occupant of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle while they were traveling on Huffman Mill Rd. toward I-40.

According to a release, the Burlington Police Department soon learned that the incident originated near the area of the Holly Hill Mall.

Police said a physical altercation led to the exchange of gunfire on Huffman Mill Road. Witnesses stated a gray sedan and white sedan were involved.

As a result of the gunfire, an unrelated vehicle was struck while driving on Huffman Mill Road. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.