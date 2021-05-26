Investigation underway after shots fired from cars in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Burlington. According to police, while investigating a robbery that occurred at the Cricket Wireless on 404 Huffman Mill Rd, officers heard gunshots being fired in the area.
They then observed an occupant of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle while they were traveling on Huffman Mill Rd. toward I-40.
According to a release, the Burlington Police Department soon learned that the incident originated near the area of the Holly Hill Mall.
Police said a physical altercation led to the exchange of gunfire on Huffman Mill Road. Witnesses stated a gray sedan and white sedan were involved.
As a result of the gunfire, an unrelated vehicle was struck while driving on Huffman Mill Road. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation You can contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.