Investigations continue into missing Mount Airy woman last seen in 2018

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is continuing of a missing woman by the name of Sarah Hill. Hill has been missing since June 6, 2018. According to investigators, Hill was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.

On Wednesday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies reported to King Park Circle in Mount Airy, NC in reference to the investigation which is still ongoing.

According to deputies, the follow-up was conducted to get information, evidence, and any other leads related to the case. No other information has been released at this time.