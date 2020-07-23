x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Investigations continue into missing Mount Airy woman last seen in 2018

Sarah Hill has been missing since June 6, 2018.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is continuing of a missing woman by the name of Sarah Hill. Hill has been missing since June 6, 2018. According to investigators, Hill was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.

RELATED: Families Of Loved Ones Who Have Disappeared In Surry County Demanding Answers and Action

On Wednesday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies reported to King Park Circle in Mount Airy, NC in reference to the investigation which is still ongoing.

According to deputies, the follow-up was conducted to get information, evidence, and any other leads related to the case. No other information has been released at this time.

Other Stories: 

Back-to-School Blog: COVID-19 information, resources, guide for parents and students

These states require face masks in public

Davidson County Schools approves in-school and remote learning reopening plan