BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) - A Burlington man was arrested Wednesday for selling and disturbing drugs after an investigation.

In October, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office got a report of drugs being sold out of David Wayne Florence's home on Lower Hopedale Road. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office arrested Florence after getting probable cause to search his home.

Investigators found:

19.58 grams of Cocaine

80 dosage units of OxyContin

.27 grams of Marijuana

$14,922

assorted drug paraphernalia

Florence was charged with Trafficking Schedule I Narcotics, Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (OxyContin), Maintaining a Dwelling for Sale of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession Marijuana. Florence, 49, has a $150,000 secured bond.

