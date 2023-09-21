iPhone alert helps rescue tow truck driver in Asheboro

The driver was stuck inside the truck and could've been there for hours if it wasn't for his iPhone.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An extraordinary rescue took place in Asheboro, thanks to an iPhone.

Westside Fire and Rescue took photos of a crash off Highway 49 near Oak Hollow Drive.

They said a tow truck drove off the road around 1:30 a.m.

The driver was stuck inside the truck and could've been there for hours if it wasn't for his iPhone.

The iPhone’s crash detection system sent an alert to first responders, and they were able to find it.

"He got called out this morning to a vehicle potentially off the roadway in a wood area and we were notified. It was called her iPhone through crash detection when we got there. There was a rollback off the woods with the drive third entrapped he couldn’t get out," Assistant Chief West Side Fire and Rescue Alan Garner shared.

Firefighters said they had to use their equipment to get the driver out, but he's expected to be okay.

