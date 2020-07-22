15-month-old drowns in Iredell County

Police said the child was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed at this time.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a 15-month-old baby drowned in Statesville Tuesday evening.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a possible drowning on Sharon School Road in western Iredell County. Multiple first responders were also called to the scene to assist.

Deputies said the child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff's office said there are no suspects at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.