11-year-old dies in Iredell County dirt bike accident

One day after an 11-year-old in Iredell County died in a dirt bike accident, a 15-year-old in Iredell County died in a 4-wheeler accident.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two Iredell County families are in mourning following ATV accidents.

Talon Dyson, 11, died from his injuries after a dirt bike crash on Dec. 26. He's the son of an Iredell County Sheriff's Office lieutenant.

WCNC Charlotte received photos of Talon from a family member on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Dyson's family said in a statement to WCNC Charlotte he had been riding a dirt bike since he was 5 and was wearing protective safety gear including a chest plate, helmet, jacket, guards and gloves during the incident, as he usually would.

For those wishing to pay respects, there will be a visitation at Cavin Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, a funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Statesville off Davie Ave at 11 a.m.

The family asks that instead of flowers, memorials be made to Dove House Children's Advocacy Center off Simonton Road in Statesville.

On Dec. 27, a 15-year-old in Iredell County, the child of a Troutman Fire Department member, died following a four-wheeler accident.

The child's family has asked for privacy as they mourn.

