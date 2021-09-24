Is a $250,000 bond too much for a teen accused of making false school threats?

Kayshawn Williams' lawyer says the teen doesn't have a record and cooperated with investigators.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An update in the case against an 18-year-old student accused of making threats at several Guilford County schools.



Kayshawn Williams' lawyer says the $250,000 bond is too high, and they plan to ask the courts for a lower bond. The motion should take place next week.

“I understand the purpose of the court, the criminal justice system trying to deter that type of activity however, given the nature of his lack of criminal history his cooperation, the fact he was, he was involved in giving any information they requested coming from a single-parent home, he's just a high school student who wants to go to the prom, that's an excessive bond,” said Jason Keith of Keith & Associates, Attorneys.

Investigators say Williams made threats against five Guilford County high schools, including Southwest, Southern, Andrews, Southeast, and Northeast.



They say he posted the threats on social media, with pictures of guns.

Officers arrested him on Tuesday.

"When they went in, they searched the home, there were no firearms, no guns or weapons or any evidence of that," said Keith.

Investigators believe Williams took a picture of a gun from a website and used it in his Snapchat post.

He's charged with false reporting of mass violence on educational property. In the North Carolina statute, it says, “physical injury that a reasonable person would conclude could lead to permanent injury.”