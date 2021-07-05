'It could've went through my head' | Bullet goes through roof, believed to be celebratory gunfire

"Right where the bullet landed by the edge of the couch is where I would’ve had my head," Jacqueline Bourne said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While the Independence day festivities are over, some folks in the Triad are dealing with the consequences of too much celebration.



This bullet hole in a home is believed to be the result of 'celebratory gunfire.'

Jacqueline Bourne said the bullet went through her roof on Briar Run Drive in Greensboro on the Fourth of July. She's thankful the bullet didn't go through her head.

"People need to realize what goes up, needs to come down," Bourne said. "It's not going to take its time and flutter down to the ground, it's going to come down with the velocity that it went up so they just have to be mindful of other people. I could've been laying on my couch and that could have went through my head."

Triad Law Enforcement agencies like the High Point Police Department urged against celebratory gunfire ahead of the holiday.

Bourne said she was outside when it happened.

"I was shocked, it could've ended really bad," she explained. "People just need to be mindful of what they're doing. If you want to shoot a gun, go on a range. You can't do it in a neighborhood that's so heavily populated."

Officials say 'celebratory gunfire' most commonly occurs on New Years Eve and the Fourth of July.

Bourne said you can even see where the bullet went through her plant.

"Yes it went right through the leaves of the plant, it also damaged my little blinds and knocked the sheet rock out of the ceiling."