Man runs errand with wife, wins the lottery!

Benjamin Dodge said he was running an errand with his wife when they stopped to buy a lottery ticket.

TROY, N.C. — All it takes is one very lucky lottery ticket to make your money dreams come true!

A Montgomery County man won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket. Benjamin Dodge said he was running an errand with his wife when they stopped to buy a lottery ticket.

“Kind of stunned,” Dodge said after realizing the prize on the ticket! “It feels like a dream.”

He bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Tobacco Outlet on West Spring Street in Troy.

“My wife and I went home and both scratched a little here and there,” he said. “I scratched some, she scratched some.”

Dodge already has big plans on how they'll use the money.

“We’ve been saving up money to get a house,” said Dodge. “So, I’m trying to get my family a home of their own. That’s my plan.”