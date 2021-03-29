Man runs errand with wife, wins the lottery!

TROY, N.C. — All it takes is one very lucky lottery ticket to make your money dreams come true!
A Montgomery County man won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket. Benjamin Dodge said he was running an errand with his wife when they stopped to buy a lottery ticket.
“Kind of stunned,” Dodge said after realizing the prize on the ticket! “It feels like a dream.”
He bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Tobacco Outlet on West Spring Street in Troy.
“My wife and I went home and both scratched a little here and there,” he said. “I scratched some, she scratched some.”
Dodge already has big plans on how they'll use the money.
“We’ve been saving up money to get a house,” said Dodge. “So, I’m trying to get my family a home of their own. That’s my plan.”
Dodge had the option of taking $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He walked away with $424,509 after taxes.