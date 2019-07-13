GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a Greensboro man lost nearly everything in a house fire, his co-workers pitched in to help him rebuild his life -- and to show others the power of kind gestures.

Tyrone Williams has lived and worked in Greensboro for his entire life. But early July 2019, that life he built came crashing down in a devastating house fire.

"I was at work. I work two jobs. I was at my other job. Somebody called and told me the house was on fire. By the time I got there, the firemen about had it put out. The only thing I could say is, everything was lost," said Williams.

The house on Boone St. was condemned and deemed unsafe to live in after the fire. That forced Williams to not only replace his furniture, clothing, washer, dryer, and more, but also find a new place to live.

Williams said the fire department told him the cause was due to electrical wiring.

Fortunately, Williams got a hand up from his coworkers at Holland, a truck transportation and freight company with a location in Greensboro.

"He's an excellent coach. The attitude is upbeat, man, you just love his soul, you just love his soul. You just know that's a good human being," said Terrell Freeman, Williams' co-worker at Holland who decided to help organize donations.

With the help of more than 50 truck drivers and office members, the staff gathered pillows, blankets, shoes, clothes, toiletries, and more, said Freeman.

And on Friday, Williams received yet another gift from his Holland co-workers: An envelope of $770 to help him rebuild after the house fire.

WFMY News 2 was there as Freeman handed Williams the donation.

"It feels good. It feels like somebody really cares about me," Williams said. "It means a lot to me, makes me feel really good. yep."

Williams said it will take time for him to replace what was lost in the house fire, but Friday's monetary gift will help him along the way.

"It's a cold world, but you definitely got to love each other, especially in today's age," said Freeman. "I know what it means to me to help him, but I'm pretty sure it means twice as much to him."

Freeman said he hopes his co-workers coming together to support Williams will remind others that there is good in the world -- and that seemingly small gestures can make a huge difference.

