HIGH POINT, N.C. — An Archdale mother is desperately searching for a onesie with sentimental value, that was auctioned off without her knowledge.

"It means everything to me," Jennifer Coltrane said.

Coltrane said the onesie was in a storage unit in High Point that belonged to a former significant other.

"We were evicted from our home, I did not realize he was not paying the bills," Jennifer said.

So when she called Public Storage on Tuesday morning in hopes of picking up some of her things, she was blindsided.

"She said 'ma'am I am so sorry to tell you but your stuff was auctioned this morning' and I burst into tears."

Coltrane says the onesie was given to her by her best friend in honor of her late father.

"Michelle knew how much he meant to me so she had this onesie made for me and it said 'hand-picked for earth by my pawpaw in heaven.'"

Jennifer Coltrane

It's especially meaningful to her, because doctors told her she wouldn't be able to have children.

"Before he died my dad told me he had this dream about playing with my kid, I thought he was crazy," Jennifer said with tears in her eyes. "I was told I couldn't have children, I wasn't even supposed to have children and I have a miracle son."

She had furniture, bikes and toys in storage, but she only wants the sentimental onesie.

"That onesie was the very first thing that was put on my sons body," Jennifer cried out in agony.

"Everything else I understand you got it fair and square," she says of the storage unit buyer. "But the sentimental stuff it doesn’t mean anything to you, it means everything to me."

Coltrane says the onesie was in the top drawer of a gray dresser in there.

"It means so much to me, and I just really, really, really hope someone sees this and has a heart and turn that onesie in to me, please," Coltrane said. "I'm just begging and pleading, praying and hoping."

It was auctioned off at Public Storage at 2729 W. English Street in High Point.

ONESIE IN UNIT AUCTIONED AT PUBLIC STORAGE Yesterday, in High Point NC at the W. English location, a storage unit was auctioned off. My best friends belongings we're in it, and she didn't know her ex wasn't paying it. All five of his kids...

The storage facility couldn't give Coltrane the name of the buyer, because of privacy reasons.

Let's get the word out! If you know the buyer or spot the onesie, you can call Jennifer: 336-823-0326