THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Usually, the Thomasville Fire Department is going to emergencies, not dealing with them at their own station. But that’s exactly what happened Friday afternoon after severe weather hit the Piedmont Triad.

RELATED: Must-See: Apparent Funnel Cloud In Haw River

The fire department took the brunt of the storm while firefighters were out helping others. Powerful winds ripped apart their roof at the fire station. Pieces were scattered across the road, some even damaged their vehicles in the parking lot. One vehicle had a cracked windshield and damage to the front end. Some firefighters were inside when it happened.

For A Second Time In Months Thomasville Fire Department’s Roof Ripped Apart Winds rip apart Thomasville Fire Department's roof during storm Winds rip apart Thomasville Fire Department's roof during storm Winds rip apart Thomasville Fire Department's roof during storm Winds rip apart Thomasville Fire Department's roof during storm

RELATED: Severe Weather Outbreak Brings Damage, Power Outages, Flooding To The Piedmont Triad

“There was a couple of weird cracks we heard. We opened the door to look outside and I walked in the dayroom. Next thing I knew, there was a loud boom that sounded like the roof flew off literally. The power went out for maybe 20 seconds, we all came and looked out the back door and sure enough, the roof had blown completely off!"

This is the second time the department’s room has blown off in about six months.

RELATED: It was the only thing left standing after a devasting tornado. American flag saved as a reminder of hope in a time of despair.

Taylor Lambeth said she normally parks in the spot where one of the vehicles was damaged but decided otherwise.

PHOTOS | Severe Weather Pounds North Carolina Storm damage in White Cross, NC in Orange Co. Storm damage in White Cross, NC in Orange Co. Storm damage in White Cross, NC in Orange Co. Storm damage in White Cross, NC in Orange Co. Robbins, NC Robbins, NC Robbins, NC Robbins, NC Robbins, NC Robbins, NC

"Luckily for some reason today when I pulled in the parking lot I usually park over here, but I decided to park on the other side today. I didn’t know, maybe it was a sign!"

Lambeth said the department is still dealing with some water inside the building.

They were able to get all the debris and nails out of the road.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Storms in South kill girl in Florida, bring tornado threat

RELATED: 8-year-old girl dies after tree falls on house during storm

RELATED: NOAA post-storm analysis finds Hurricane Michael was Category 5 at Florida landfall

RELATED: Storms roar through the South again, killing 2 in Mississippi

RELATED: Flash Flooding Kills: The Dos and Don'ts When It Comes To Flash Flooding

RELATED: 'I've Never Seen Anything Like It Before' | The April 15 Tornado, One Year Later

RELATED: Triad Couple Will Forever Be Tied To Greensboro Tornado That Crashed Their Wedding Photos

RELATED: VERIFY: Tornado Fears Versus Life-Saving Facts

RELATED: At least 8 killed, dozens injured as storms sweep across the South

RELATED: Be Storm Ready | What To Do Before, During, And After A Storm

RELATED: Roof Blown Of High Point Building After Storm Hits