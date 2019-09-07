GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say several homes on Ashe Street were shot into Saturday June 29, causing not just damage, but injuries.

Police say the homes were shot by multiple handgun and rifle rounds, causing damage to the interior and exteriors.

WFMY News 2 spoke to one of the families who were inside getting ready for bed when shots rang out.

The family wanted to remain anonymous for fear of their safety, but say their 14-year-old son was shot in the ear while he was laying in bed.

The family says he was bleeding, but had non-life threatening injuries. Though they do say he has to see a specialist because he now hears a constant ringing.

Their young daughter says she now has PTSD. She had to dodge two of the bullets when she was walking in her hallway. She says she had to dive into her grandmothers bedroom for cover.

WFMY News 2

Grandma and mom were also laying in bed around 11 p.m. when the bullets went flying. They say it 'was a game of centimeters' because as you can see from the above pillow, the bullets missed them by a hair.

Police say the suspect cars are reported to be a dark colored sedan, and a silver sedan.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the keyword Badboyz and then your tip to 274637.