HIGH POINT, N.C. — An Archdale mother is desperately searching for a onesie with sentimental value, that was auctioned off without her knowledge.

Jennifer Coletraine said the onesie was in a storage unit in High Point that belonged to a former significant other.

All of the items inside the storage unit were auctioned off Tuesday morning, and she says the onesie was in the top drawer of a gray/blue dresser in there.

Her late father hand-stitched the onesie for her 'miracle son' before he passed away.

Coletraine said doctors told her she had a very slim chance of getting pregnant. She said the onesie was the first item of clothing on her sons body after he was born. He's now two.

The onesie reads 'Hand Picked for Earth by my Papaw in Heaven.'

Michelle Grant

The onesie was auctioned off at Public Storage at 2729 W. English Street in High Point.

ONESIE IN UNIT AUCTIONED AT PUBLIC STORAGE Yesterday, in High Point NC at the W. English location, a storage unit was auctioned off. My best friends belongings we're in it, and she didn't know her ex wasn't paying it. All five of his kids...

Let's get the word out! If you spot the onesie, you can call Jennifer: 336-823-0326