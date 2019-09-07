GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say several homes on Ashe Street were shot into Saturday June 29, causing not just damage, but injuries. Police say the homes were shot by multiple handgun and rifle rounds, causing damage to the interior and exteriors. WFMY News 2 spoke to one of the families who were inside getting ready for bed when shots rang out.

The family wanted to remain anonymous for fear of their safety, but say their 14-year-old son was shot in the ear while he was laying in bed.

"I was walking down the hallway and all I heard was 'pow, pow, pow," one family member said.

WFMY News 2

The family says he was bleeding, but had non-life threatening injuries.

"My brother he was stuck in the room laying down sideways, where his right ear is and he couldn’t move because the bullets were going straight past him." his younger sister recounted. "He was crawling to my grandmas room saying it hurt and then when he let his hand down he was bleeding so I was crying then my grandma called the police."

They say he has to see a specialist because he now hears a constant ringing.

The young girl who was also almost hit by several bullets says she now has PTSD. She had to dodge two of the bullets when she was walking in her hallway. She says she had to dive into her grandmothers bedroom for cover.

WFMY News 2

Grandma and mom were also laying in bed around 11 p.m. when the bullets went flying. They say it 'was a game of centimeters' because as you can see from the above pillow, the bullets missed them by a hair.

"My grandma, they was laying in her room on the bed and my aunt was laying on the pillow where the bullet went through and it's like she was this close {motions in close proximity} from the bullet hitting her head."

5-Year-Old Boy Killed By Random Bullet Identified: Winston-Salem Police

Police say the suspect cars are reported to be a dark colored sedan, and a silver sedan.

"It's just crazy because we ain’t do nothing to nobody for them to shoot up our house."

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the keyword Badboyz and then your tip to 274637.

Other stories to check out:

Woman Shot By Greensboro Officer Identified, Police Looking For Person Who Ran Away

'We're on Fire for God Here' | Greensboro Church Gets Fire Safety Installment for One Dollar

Man shot, killed after tripping on grill and falling into suspect’s apartment door

Paws, Not Pills: NC Veterinarians Fight Exploitation of Pets For Opioids

Murdered Prison Guard's Father Accuses NC Officials of Ignoring Problems Before Daughter Was Beaten to Death By Inmate