THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A happy ending to a crazy story according to Ginger Lineberry of High Point. A couple of weeks ago, Lineberry's uncle's car was stolen under bizarre circumstances in the middle of the night.

Last week, Lineberry says a woman knocked on her 80-year-old uncle Paul Mcintyre's door at 1:30 in the morning and saw that a 'young lady' was bleeding. She told him that she had been in a car accident and needed help.

Mcintrye says he went to get his phone to call 911, and the woman came through his screen door, grabbed his keys, and took off with his van.

High Point Police later discovered the car she crashed was also stolen.

A week went by and the car, and woman behind the wheel were both missing.

That's when nothing short of a miracle happened.

"It was a one in a million shot," Mcintyre's grandson Billy Smith said. "I was never expecting to be able to actually find it."

Smith said he was gassing up around 1 a.m. at a Thomasville Sheetz when he casually looked over, and spotted his grandpa's stolen Dodge.

Billy Smith

"The white van pulls right up beside my truck at the gas pump and stops and I stopped and stared at it," Smith said.

Right then and there he recognized the tag.

"It was the same exact tag number."

In another stroke of luck, a Thomasville Police officer pulled up to get gas at that very moment. Smith ran up to the officer yelling:

"Hey! that's my grandfathers stolen van right there, I know for a fact I have the tag number that is the van!"

The officers took care of the rest. They arrested 29-year-old Brittany Dratwick and 50-year-old John Wayne Dollar on the spot.

Guilford & Davidson County Jails

"I mean it’s kind of crazy, it's kind of like a miracle all in one," Smith said in shock.

Mcintrye said getting his car back feels 'great,' with a big thumbs up.

WFMY News 2

Thomasville Police said they found drugs in the car, including methamphetamine and marijuana.



Dratwick is being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point, and Dollar is being held at the Davidson County Jail.