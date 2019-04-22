HIGH POINT, N.C. — Let's set the scene: it was Easter morning, bright and early around 7 a.m., and the Rowe family in High Point was ready to open their Easter baskets before church.

But Tracie and Andy Rowe, plus their five daughters all awoke to a surprise.

Hint: it was not Easter baskets.

"I went outside to the driveway to get stuff out of the car and low and behold the car wasn’t there," Tracie said.

Instead, they found their black Mercedes SUV missing from the driveway off Longcreek Drive.

"The Easter bunny, for some reason, likes to put the Easter baskets in the back of our car," Tracie said.

So not only was the car stolen - but also their Easter joy.

"Instead of having the joy of Easter morning and seeing the expression on their faces and enjoying that moment, I was more upset about that than the car being gone," Andy said.

Tears followed.

"My reaction was immediate hurt for my daughters," Andy said.

"He had a moment in the kitchen, he was just broken down," Tracie said.

Then their 10-year-old daughter consoled him.

"She was like dad it's OK!" Tracie said of her daughter. "She said 'it's just candy – we can get candy anytime, and she was crying it was so sweet."

They also couldn't make it to church on Easter Sunday because of the whole ordeal.

"We couldn’t go to church, so instead we had the crime lab and police in our home," Andy said.

High Point Police are looking for the 2011 black Mercedes GL 450.

But there is a silver lining.

"Over the course of the afternoon we had four families show up, friends from girls dance studio and friends from church, all bringing Easter baskets to our girls – it was so sweet," Andy said.

So the girls got their candy. But they still have one wish: to find whoever did this.

"In essence it was like the Grinch taking all of it, stealing Christmas morning, but it's Easter morning," Andy said. "And I’m actually praying for those thieves that took the vehicle and I’m praying God will convict their hearts and they’ll turn to him."

"We’re still hoping the car will show up," Tracie said.