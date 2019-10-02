BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Alamance County man is parting ways with his firetruck after some savvy marketing.

Jay Burke of Graham has had a firetruck for about five months now. Burke and his company buy old and discarded heavy machines like trucks and tractors for refurbishing.

The fire engine's sirens and lights actually work, which is abnormal for most firetrucks in the consumer marketplace.

The truck used to belong to Waynesville, NC, a town in the mountains. Later on, the town donated it to Haywood Community College in Clyde, also in the mountains.

The truck has been seen beside I-85/I-40 in Alamance County with a "for sale" sign. That got plenty of calls and interest, but Burke says Facebook helped reel in a buyer.

"I put it on Facebook Marketplace and that's ultimately what sold it," Burke said Sunday.

Burke says a man from Georgia bought the truck. The buyer plans to ride it around his farm with his 12 grandchildren.

