ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale Police say a man involved in a standoff with officers early this morning is now in custody.

Police say Charlie Andrew Osborne was taken into custody by the High Point Police Department around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Osborne faces an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charge.

Archdale Police say around 5 a.m. he used a handgun to fire multiple rounds that hit the victim's truck outside his Uwharrie Road home. A six hour long standoff ensued.

Tammy Marlowe

"Just seeing all the cars and cop cars and sirens and everything, it was just pretty crazy," one neighbor said.

No one was hurt.

Police say Osborne and the victim know each other.

Neighbors told WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters they heard 3 or 4 shots.

"The police officers were yelling for someone to get out of the house."

Police said they thought Osborne was holed up inside with a gun, but then realized he was on the run.

Osborne's grandmother, Jenny Hunt, was very upset with the news.

"This is just not like my grandson," Hunt said on the verge of tears.

His bond information was not immediately available.