GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crowds gathered Tuesday night in Paris, mourning the damage of Notre Dame. The 850-year-old cathedral stood charred and silent in the background, and many across the globe are desperate to rebuild it, following Monday's shocking fire.

Firefighters were able to save much of what was inside. Candelabras, art and other items are all going to the Louvre for safe keeping. Even the cross and altar are still standing strong.

The fire struck a chord with people worldwide. Many of the people witnessing the flames firsthand were brought to tears, including a Greensboro woman, who had just wrapped up her visit to the iconic Catholic cathedral.

"To be admiring it, and every square inch being a work of art, and the flowers and the trees are blooming just like they are here. It was just a picture perfect day. And to have something so catastrophic happened... it was just like watching a person die," said Mary Rice.

RELATED: Photo of father playing with daughter one of final images before Notre Dame fire

RELATED: Emotional video shows Parisians singing ‘Ave Maria' in front of burning Notre Dame

She stopped by during a layover in Paris, snapping photos with her husband just minutes before the structure caught fire.

"We were one of the last people there for sure, because the fire alarm started going off right about the time that it was closing. So we just thought it was a normal end of day maybe exit the building alarm," she said.

About a mile away, they began to smell smoke. Rice turned around.. to see smoke billowing from the direction of the building.

"I was like, oh my gosh, that's what the alarms are for," she said, "All of the sudden, the flames were so big. They were huge, and the smoke would change colors, from like gray to orange and yellow. You could imagine everything on fire and your heart just broke. It was the saddest thing...it was the saddest thing I've ever seen."

Rice said, people watched in shock, and disbelief, many in tears as Notre Dame's spire toppled.

RELATED: UNCG Student and Her Mom Witness Notre Dame Fire

RELATED: Cross, Crown of Thorns and most other artifacts safe after devastating Notre Dame fire

"Everybody just went, 'oh, no!' at once," she said, "And everybody got really quiet. People started sobbing, everyone. The whole bridge just was sobbing and crying… It was unbelievable. It was like that moment just crushed everyone."

Now, back in the Triad, Rice says she's thankful no one was hurt, and that many precious items were saved from the flames, although, it's hard to shake the images burned in her mind.

"From a personal note, I think when those bells ring again it's going to be the most beautiful sound in that city ever," she said.