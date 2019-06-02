RALEIGH, N.C. — Ever get that itch to buy a lottery ticket? One Randolph County woman did...and it paid off BIG!

NC Lottery says Remona Brawley of Trinity is celebrating after she won $1 million playing the Back Scratch scratch-off ticket.

Brawley bought the $10 ticket on Wednesday when she stopped at the Trindale Mini Mart on N.C. 62 in Trinity.

She claimed her prize a few hours later at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum.

After taxes, she took home just over $424,000.

Two top prizes of $1 million on the Back Scratch game are still out there!