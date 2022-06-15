'It's a silent unaddressed need'| Free fan program aims to keep seniors safe and cool

Senior Resources of Guilford is providing box fans for seniors in need.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County organization is doing what it can to help seniors stay cool in the heat. For more than a decade, Senior Resources of Guilford has run its Summer Heat Relief Program. The group provides box fans for seniors who have no other means of cooling in their homes.

Ben Windsor is the Integrated Services Program Director. He said phones have been ringing off the hook, with more than a hundred fans given to seniors in just the past few weeks.

“They’re three-speed box fans,” Windsor said. “They provide the largest amount of cooling, they’re easy to point in any direction and they’re very lightweight and it’s not something heavy and bulky that a senior might find difficult to move around.”

Windsor says the majority of the fans are provided by a grant from Duke Energy, with some donated from residents in the community. He expects Senior Resources of Guilford to provide at least 500 fans to seniors this year.

“A lot of times people are sitting at home suffering, opening windows, not saying anything to anybody, so just be aware of that,” Windsor said. “Seniors are definitely at risk for being hot in the Summer in their houses and a lot of times it’s a silent unaddressed need, so if anybody in the community knows someone who needs something, they can reach out to us.”

The organization also runs the Meals on Wheels Program. When it gets hot like this, volunteers who drop off meals also provide wellness checks to make sure seniors have air conditioning or other cooling means in their households.

The Summer Heat Relief Program runs through September. To apply for a fan, you must be a resident of Guilford County, at least 60 years old, and have no other means of cooling in your home.