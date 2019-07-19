GREENSBORO, N.C. — Robbie Shelton said even with 33 years of experience, getting up into trees to do his work, it's still a daunting task.

"A lot of guys working around you, you want to be careful not to hit anybody cutting," he said.

His workers demonstrated what they do monthly to ensure safety.

"The fellow to the left, Frank, is going to get rescued by the guy on the right, Steve, and what they’re doing is safe-tying into each other so that way one can't come down without the other," said Shelton.

He said you have to always be careful whether you're the one doing the rescuing or you need help.

"What he’ll do is tie into Frank and repel him down and himself in at the same time just helping him get to the ground safely without having him end up out of his saddle," he said.

When Shelton heard 38-year-old, Branson Langley fell to his death during a rescue drill, it hit close to home.

RELATED: Arborist Who Died In Fall At NC Zoo Worked There For Over 10 years

"Some of these trees are really scary and you have to trust your equipment. I hate to hear something like that," he said.

Shelton's son, Joseph just started climbing trees in the last year. He says he's learned a lot about safety and how important it is.

"I learned a lot of safety techniques with tying your ropes and lowering into branches and tying your knots and stuff," said Joseph.

RELATED: ‘We are heartbroken.' Here’s what we know about the death of a NC Zoo Arborist

RELATED: 'We are truly devastated by the loss.' NC Zoo Arborist dies after falling from tree during a rescue drill