'It’s about honoring our tradition' | NC A&T alumna reflects on her homecoming experience three decades ago

Teresa Davis is a 1989 alumna. She is proud to witness how homecoming week has evolved over the years.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week proud aggies far and wide will make their way to Greensboro to celebrate homecoming.

It's a tradition many alumni have experienced for decades.

News 2 spoke with an alum who shared how "The Greatest Homecoming on Earth" has evolved over the years.

It's been three decades since Teresa Davis walked the campus of North Carolina A&T as a student.

She now sits as the university's Associate Vice Chancellor of Alumni Relations.

"That Aggie Pride, there's a lot behind it," said Davis.

She said she is proud to witness the magical moments homecoming has brought over the years.

"It’s about fellowship. It’s about honoring our tradition," said Davis.

Mister and Miss A&T Coronation and the Parade are just two out of many traditions honored by the university. Davis said since she graduated in 1989 the parade has grown with 4,000 people participating this year.

"People used to think that participants in our parade were just local or even regional well we have national recognition in our parade," said Davis.

Davis also remembers the hassle of trying to get onto campus for the homecoming game.

"The offering of the shuttle service that we do from the hotel from the depot downtown to the parking garage has been a tremendous activity," said Davis.

Young Aggies who helped work to make homecoming a success this year including a sold-out homecoming concert say they honor the wisdom they've received from Aggies who came before them.

"I think it’s important for us young people to ask questions for them to see how they moved around campus and how their homecoming was," said Joint Greek Council President Brandon Smith.