x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

It's all in the cards or is it? Tarot reader in New Orleans picks UNC vs. Duke Final Four game winner

When in a city like New Orleans, rich with tradition, there’s a culture grounded in mystery.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a historic game but can it be predicted in the cards?

When in a city like New Orleans, rich with tradition, there’s a culture grounded in mystery.

For more than a dozen years, Greta Mellon has been unlocking questions, by seeing and feeling a spirit. “I think we all have the same gift,” Mellon said.

We visited a medium that specializes in tarot card readings to see if they could predict a game-winner using the cards. “I guess a lot of people have inner knowing,” another said.

With an important historic game such as UNC vs. Duke on the line, we have to ask if the cards can predict the winner. Does the deck of cards hold the secret all of North Carolina wants to know?

“I see a lot of heartbreak on this side,” she said. Then she selects the winner using the cards. The outcome is three swords through a heart the dagger for one team.

The cards selected North Carolina as the victor but she said she's been wrong before.

On the flip side, a bunny at the North Carolina Zoo, named 'Clover,' has also selected a winner!

RELATED: Spoiler Alert: Bunny at NC Zoo picks UNC vs. Duke Final Four game winner

Related Articles

PHOTOS | UNC, Duke hit the court for practice ahead of Final Four matchup

1 / 25
WFMY News 2
Behind the scenes as teams practice ahead of the UNC vs. Duke Final Four matchup in New Orleans

In Other News

Bunny at NC Zoo picks UNC vs. Duke Final Four game winner ahead of matchup