KERNERSVILLE, N.C.-- A Triad man has so much to be grateful for, this thanksgiving.

Jon Phipps is colorblind, but a gift from a friend gave his world, color.

"The type of color blindness I have-- blues, purples, browns, black, orange--they all kind of blend together," Phipps said.

Before a cruise to the Caribbean, he received EnChroma Colorblind glasses last month his friend Allen Branch.

"When I put it on it was absolutely amazing, stunning. Everything just popped out." Phipps said. "It was one of the most fantastic experiences of my life."

Branch has known Phipps for more than a decade. He describes Phipps as a selfless person who deserves the world.

"Jon's the type of guy who would do anything for you--from coming to mow your grass if you can’t mow it to feeding your dogs when you’re out of town." Branch said "He'd bend over backwards to help you anyway he can."

Phipps has cruised in the Caribbean before, but this last time he experienced Caribbean sunsets and water like never before.

"Everything every little subtle shade. I know what turquoise looks like. I know what blue looks like. I can see depth. It's almost like going to a 3-D movie." Phipps said.

Phipps said the glasses are the best gift he's ever received. He said it's something he'll keep close as long as he lives.

"This was a gift of thought. This was a gift of love, and I love my friend for this." Phipps said.

