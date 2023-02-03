'It's an honor' | Winston-Salem restaurant and chef earn semifinalist title for James Beard award

The chef of Sweet Potatoes and restaurant, Heff's Burger Club are semifinalists for the award.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two restaurants in Winston-Salem are being nationally recognized.

The chef of Sweet Potatoes and a restaurant called Heff's Burger Club are semifinalists for the James Beard Award.

The award recognizes chefs, restaurants and food media personalities for achievement in the food industry.

The chef at Sweet Potatoes on Trade Street is being named a semifinalist for the best chef category.

This is Stephanie Tyson's 2nd year being a semifinalist.

"It’s an honor and a surprise. It was a surprise the first time and a surprise this time. I figured that there are a lot of younger chef's coming up so I’m just here doing the work and loving what I do so it’s a surprise," said Stephanie Tyson.

Heff's Burger Club on 4th street is a semifinalist for the best new restaurant category.

The restaurant opened last year in August. They were a pop-up shop before becoming a restaurant.

"I think we’re still reacting to it. We’re still trying to figure out how to react to it. Anyone that is in the industry knows how important James Beard awards are," said owner Justin Webster.

Nominees will be announced on March 29.