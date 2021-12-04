'It's been a journey' - Surry County Schools brings all students back for the first time since March 2020

The district welcomed all grade levels into school buildings on April 12th.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Monday was a big day for some students across the Piedmont Triad. Several school districts brought kids back to classrooms.

That includes Surry County where all grades are now going to class in person five days a week. Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves said he's happy to see this day come.

"It's been a journey and we knew this day would come, we didn't know when and we didn't necessarily know how, but we knew it would come so today's a milestone for Surry County schools," Dr. Reeves said. "Our students and our families, our educators are all ready to pull all of our students back together under one roof."

The district brought kids back on a hybrid model, or Plan B, at the end of September. All elementary school kids returned in person at the end of October. It's been since last March since all grades were in buildings.

Dr. Reeves says they made the call to bring all kids back today after getting the green light from the state, talking to health experts, looking at the local metrics and helping teachers get vaccinated early. April 12th marks two weeks out since all teachers, who wanted a vaccine, got their second dose.