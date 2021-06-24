'It's been a nightmare' | Greensboro landlords share perspective after eviction moratorium extends for the final time

Many landlords were forced to sell their properties because they couldn't keep up with the mortgage. Some worry about what will happen to tenants when the ban ends.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nationwide ban on evictions will last one more month before going away for good.

The ban has lasted for more than a year, helping countless people keep a roof over their heads. On the flip side, the extension jeopardizes the livelihood of landlords.

"I rented the house out several times and I never had anything like this," Ruth Kellogg said, "It's been a nightmare."

It's been six, going on seven months since Kellogg said she received a rent payment from her tenants.

"It's been a struggle. It really has because we depend on that money," Kellogg said.

It's more than $5,000 she said she can't collect from her tenants because of the eviction moratorium. The ban was originally set to expire next week.

"I can't believe it. Seems like [there would be] a little compassion on the landlords," Kellogg said.

The ban is aimed at helping people who cannot pay rent due to the pandemic.

"At the beginning, I was completely on the other side thinking the programs are going to help and they never really came to fruition," Jim Routh said.

Routh is also a landlord but he's got more invested than one property.

He's trying to get out of the business, in part, because of the ban.

"We had somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 to 120 [properties]. We're down to maybe a dozen or so now," Routh said, "You can't go six or seven months without collecting rent on your properties."

He said the properties became more valuable to sell than rent, with housing prices soaring. He's not the only one who sees it that way.

"I plan on selling the house, to be honest with you, after this," Kellogg said, "I'm not gonna rent it anymore to anyone else. These people put me out on renting and I will not rent again."

Routh worries about what the end of the moratorium will mean for tenants.

"The moratorium never said you're not responsible. Moratorium said you don't have to pay right now," Routh said.

he said many will owe thousands of dollars in back pay, which could affect other finances like credit scores.

"There are going to be thousands upon thousands of tenants across the state that are going to be devastated financially for years to come because of it," Routh said.