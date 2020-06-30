'It's been such a time of growth' | Greensboro gym owner talks adapting workouts during pandemic, plans for eventual reopening

The Training for Warriors Greensboro gym will be closed for at least three more weeks, but during this pandemic, coaches are making changes to keep students engaged.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phase 2 is set to last about three more weeks. Many Triad businesses are looking for ways to make ends meet. While some are pushing lawmakers to re-open, others are finding ways to adapt.

Before coronavirus, the Training for Warriors Greensboro gym was filled with energy and enthusiasm - students cheering one another on during group workouts.

"To have it taken away… Not one of my students the trains with us ever would have signed up for a virtual training, or coaching program," said coach and owner Nicole Bergemann, "That's just not the energy they're looking for. So when this happened and we had to shut down and make a decision - it was either sink or you figure out how to survive."

To survive, Bergemann adapted the workouts from in-person classes to classes over Zoom and Facebook.

After 14 weeks of online workouts, Bergemann was eager for a new phase to start. Last week, Governor Cooper's announcement of three additional weeks in phase two wasn't easy to hear.

"I was devastated. That's just the easiest way to describe it. Devastated. It was like a punch to the gut," she said.

But, since change is the name of the game, Bergemann has found more ways to stay motivated and connected - be it a weekend parking lot workout, or keeping the energy up online. She also says it has brought her TFW Greensboro family closer together.

"It's been such a time of growth. I think a lot of people are spending so much time thinking about the negatives of this time - all I am seeing are silver linings," she said.