'It's 'bout time' | Panthers fans react to Matt Rhule's firing

Many Carolina Panthers fans celebrated Head Coach Matt Rhule's firing Monday after weeks of roaring for a change.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Carolina Panthers fans celebrated Head Coach Matt Rhule's firing Monday after weeks of roaring for a change.

Louis Agaliotis leads the Gate City Riot fan club in Greensboro. He's watched fan turnout shrink at games and watch parties as the team has gone one-and-four so far.

"He just wasn't producing at the NFL level and it was time to go," Agaliotis said. "Wins will put fans back in the seats, put fans back in the bars to watch games and have fun with it."

In Winston-Salem, Patrick Robertson often cheers alongside his friend Gregory 'Catman Jr.' Good. They hoped Rhule would turn things around when he became head coach in 2020.

"We were big fans at the beginning. But now, it's just been disappointing, to say the least," Robertson said. "We haven't gotten the wins, especially at home."

"My first reaction when I heard the news of Matt Rhule's departure was I wasn’t surprised," Good said. "I was kinda relieved, you know? Stop the bleeding."

Defensive coach and Charlotte Native Steve Wilks is set to take over.

Avery Hall is a longtime friend of Wilks who lives in Kernersville. They played together at Appalachian State University on a team that won the Southern Conference final.

"He was a coach on the field. Very cerebral, but he also had that tenacity that a lot of players if they're cerebral, may not have the tenacity," Hall said.

Fans are still figuring out what Wilks will mean for the team in the rest of the season.

"He knows the area, he knows the fans so hopefully he has better luck than what he did in Arizona as head coach," Agliotis said. "I think we will give him a little bit of leeway coming in."

"We've been great on defense, I would like to see an offensive-minded coach but one that's primarily going to win," Robertson said.

Hall said his former teammate is ready to pounce.

"You're talking about a football team that's rebuilding and trying to establish an identity and it's a tough job," Hall said. "I will tell you if you give Steve Wilks some time, he will give everything that he has during this 2022 season."