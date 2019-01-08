GREENSBORO, N.C. — As small as they are, these insects can be one of the most expensive for homeowners, according to one pest control company in Greensboro.

"They'll have hundreds of these bugs fly out in their home really over just a one to three day period and that's when they realize, "Oh, we got a problem, and they'll call someone to come out and figure out they have termites,'" said Jordan Myers with McNeely Pest Control.

They're small, but they can be stealthy. "Just takes a little time and they can eat all that wood, and a lot of times, unfortunately, it can go unnoticed for quite some time," said Myers

Termites can sometimes be hard to spot. "Just because wood looks sound on the outside if you look on the inside of the wood where it's cut across, you can see where the termites have been eating," he said.

RELATED: 'It was like a concrete iceberg' | Balcony collapse at Greensboro apartment takes down 3 people

Unfortunately for some, termites find their best wood sources where you can't see them, but there are things you can be on the lookout for.

"Sometimes you can see a termite tube or a shelter tube, and it's basically where the termites have taken dirt and built a little tube on the outside to protect themselves," said Myers.

There are steps you can take to make sure your home is clear.

"It always pays just to have a termite inspection done just to have somebody come out and look at it. It doesn't cost anything and its kind of the ounce prevention is better than a pound to cure," said Myers.

RELATED: Inspectors Find Problems in Other Apartments After Balcony Collapse

Even if you can't see the insects, pest control companies have ways of testing the wood to find out its sturdiness.

"A pest control professional can usually go out, probe some of the wood that’s available, look for conditions that are conducive. The high moisture in the wood," he said.

He said its always better to have a professional come take a look to prevent disaster later.

"A lot of times people find out they have termites when a real estate transaction because an inspection is usually required by a lender," said Myers.

"That’s usually when folks find out they have termites in their home because that’s the first time they’ve had a termite inspection in many many years."