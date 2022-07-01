'It’s definitely exciting' | Amazon employees can get free tuition while attending UNCG

Employees have access to over 1,000 online courses and over 170 majors and concentrations at UNCG.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon employees across the country have the chance to get free college tuition in the Triad.

It's through the company's Career Choice Program and they're partnering with UNC Greensboro to make it happen.

According to Amazon, the program is made to empower employees to learn new skills for their careers. UNCG officials said they look forward to the impact this partnership will have.

Employees have access to over 1,000 online courses and over 170 majors and concentrations at UNCG. The university’s School of Nursing, School of Education, and the Bryan School of Business & Economics are just to name a few.

"We have a high number of in-demand programs and that’s across a range of fields so they don’t necessarily have to take a bachelor's degree path that is specifically related directly to what they are doing at Amazon. They certainly can, we have the number one ranked online bachelor's degree in business in the state per U.S. news and world report so they can certainly get flexibility and high-quality if they want to stay on that business or supply chain management type of track but they can also go down IT pathways, computer science pieces or they can do down healthcare directions," said UNCG Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Joel Lee.

Tuition, books and fees are paid fully by Amazon. UNCG is the first institution in the Triad to partner with the company and its program.

"It’s definitely exciting for us because we have an access-focused mission as a state institution that’s our responsibility to educate North Carolina’s first and foremost and make college education affordable and accessible and realistic to students of all kinds and so I think that’s why we are excited Amazon is trying to do a similar thing for their employees," said Lee.

UNCG will join over 200 universities across the country that are a part of the program. News 2 spoke with an NC regional representative at Amazon on their decision to partner with UNCG.

"They demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and they provide course work to meet students where they are so with more than 1400 Amazon employees in the region we want to ensure that we have a strong partner in place to help them achieve their education goals," said Khim Aday.

Amazon employees are eligible for the program after 90 days of employment.