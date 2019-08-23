WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest volleyball coach involved in an admission scandal has resigned.

William "Bill" Ferguson is one of a dozen coaches nationwide accused of recruiting players in exchange for money.

He released a statement saying:

"I loved our time at Wake, and I believe the volleyball program is in very good shape for the future. Wake is a wonderful place. I am proud of the players and assistant coaches who came through our program and those currently here. It's essential that I step aside so that the team and coaches can continue to move forward while I focus on the case, and focus on my family."

Athletic Director John Currie responded saying:

"With the volleyball season about to begin, we appreciate and respect Bill’s wish to put the interests of the student-athletes and the program first. Interim coach Randi Smart has done an excellent job of leading our student-athletes through this period of uncertainty. We are grateful for her continued leadership of the program as we get ready for our first home exhibition match this Saturday.”

The university placed Ferguson on administrative leave March 12th once news of the scandal broke.

Investigators charged 50 people in the scheme including 33 parents accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to rig test scores and bribe college coaches, to get their children into elite universities.

Court documents say Ferguson accepted $100,000 total: $10,000 to the Deacon Club, $40,000 to the Women's Volleyball team, and $50,000 to a private volleyball camp which coach Ferguson controlled.

All this federal prosecutors say to help a wait-listed student get into Wake forest under the guise of being a volleyball recruit.

Ferguson says he didn't accept any bribes to put students on the team and everyone on the team earned their spot.

Wake Forest announced in March they would use that $50,000 given to the school to fund the Magnolia Scholars Program that supports first generation college students who attend Wake.

Meantime, Ferguson pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance.

His lawyers expect a trial will take place next year.

