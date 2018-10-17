GREENSBORO, N.C. --- Take the jackets back out of the closets, you'll need them Thursday. Chilly air will continue to stream into the area behind Wednesday's cold front leading to lows tonight in the 40s, and highs Thursday in the 50s.

After Thursday, we'll see a brief warm up ahead of an even stronger cold front that'll move through Saturday. Highs Sunday will stay in the mid 50s, and we may see our first frost of the season early Monday morning with lows in the 30s.

