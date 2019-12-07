EDEN, N.C. — Officials are still trying to figure our what caused an explosion that obliterated a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Eden.

We've asked KFC International what will happen to the employees who have lost their jobs because of the incident. A spokesperson with KFC's parent company, Yum Brands, says the restaurants has 20 employees and the franchisee is working on what’s next.

Detectives have been in touch with franchisee about the incident. Police say the franchisee tells them the restaurant's insurance company will be visiting the site to assess the damage and further steps.

Eden Police Chief Greg Light says police, fire crews and ATF officers are working together and have sent the latest evidence and findings, which he couldn’t detail, to federal and state labs for analyzing. Light says once they get the reports back –which could took a while according to the Chief– they’ll be able to confirm the cause.

Light says the process is long because there are a lot of people involved in the investigation, so they have to regroup often to gather findings and then relay any information back to labs. They’re hoping because of the magnitude of this explosion and the investigation, the labs will try to make it a priority to get results back as soon as possible.

The Chief also says a natural gas leak can’t be ruled out, but they still can’t confirm that’s the cause. On Thursday, Piedmont Natural Gas checked all of their lines in the area surrounding North Van Buren Road and found they were all safe.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the explosion, including employees who may have smelled or noticed anything of concern, to come forward and give details, as every piece of information will help them figure out what the cause of the explosion was. You can call Eden Police at 336-623-9755.