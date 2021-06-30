'It's juvenile' | Cars getting egged around Greenbsoro

While some view it as a prank, Greensboro Police said it's considered vandalism.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Nextdoor app in Greensboro has been lighting up this week because of a rash of car eggings, from Lindley Park to Sunset Hills and everywhere in between.

Though many view egging as a prank, WFMY News 2's Jess Winters found out you can get in some serious trouble for doing it.

"It splattered all across the back window, there were spots on the fender dripping down, some that got on the hood and some splattered across the roof so they nailed it pretty good if it was a drive by," Robbie Caballero said.

His Volkswagen Beetle is clean now thanks to some vinegar and car soap, but a couple of days ago it was covered in egg shells and yolk.

"It was a little bit frustrating haha mainly because we had just washed the car."



Caballero posted the mess on Nextdoor and a handful of commenters said it happened to them too in the Lindley park, Sunset Hills, and Hamilton Forest neighborhoods.



"Close by we had people on the same street down the road that also got hit."



One person even wrote in the comments they were egged while driving on the corner of Holden and Hobbs Road, hitting the windshield.



"That's crazy, super dangerous."



Caballero has a sense of humor about the situation especially because his car, in all it's white and yellow glory - kind of resembles an egg.



"We've got a 'no punch back' sticker on the back, we're going have to add a 'no egging please' even though, you know, it looks like an egg. But it's juvenile. I remember as a kid that was the thing everyone talked about and wanted to do because of peer pressure, egging cars."



He still thinks whoever did it should get in some sort of trouble.



"We'd love to get a collection of footage from the neighborhood if anyone has seen what vehicle it was or plate number or something."

He said he reported the incident to the non-emergency number.

"I called the non-emergency line and their recommendation was to call Greensboro Police Watch Operations. They can come and set up a time to patrol the neighborhood for a couple of hours and see if they can spot any kind of activity."