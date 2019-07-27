GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 15,000 athletes from around the world are packing Greensboro this weekend as part of the 53rd annual AAU Junior Olympic Games.

The three events with largest number of competitors are Track & Field, Swimming, and Sport Stacking, according to Keri Burns, Marketing Communications Coordinator with the AAU.

On Friday, Greensboro Coliseum was packed as athletes competed in Swimming and Speed Stacking Events.

Click here to view results from the 2019 Junior Olympic Games.

Among Friday's competitors, the oldest Sport Stacker was 67 years old and the youngest was five years old.

Sarah Raptis from Dallas, TX, placed among the top five in the females division of Sport Stacking.

"Just a lot of practice, that's all it is," said Raptis.

Athletes, coaches, and AAU staff from across the nation shared their impressions of The Gate City.

"The city has grown a lot since the last time I was here," said Edrice Hairston from Atlanta, a member of the Speed Stacking champion relay team.

"The one thing that I did notice that kind of impressed me, the amount of universities," said Hairston. "I was used to Bennett, used to UNCG also, but I've noticed there are a lot of other campuses around."

Hairston said he plans to come back and visit Greensboro after the competition.

Nearby at the Greensboro aquatics center, athletes, families, and coaches gathered for Friday night's competition.

"We've had a lot of success. A lot of personal best times. The kids are doing super on their swims, a lot of points," said Barbara Toohey, a coach with the Team New England Swim Team.

Coaches with Team New England praised the aquatics center facilities.

"We are lucky where we are from in the Boston area to have a couple great pools: MIT, Harvard. But when we saw this was the facility they were going to be using for this meet, it was really exciting, because, as many people know, some of the meets they host here are some of the top in the world. To give these younger kids the opportunity to swim in a pool like this, we couldn't pass it up," said Coach Andrew Digiacomo.

Digiacomo said he was impressed with the welcoming attitude that Greensboro residents have poured out to the guests.

"Just the hospitality of all the people here, is unbelievable. The ability to come down here and kind of be treated just like we're you're next door neighbor is pretty awesome," said Digiacomo.