HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman opened fire at a huge crowd hanging out outside of a High Point apartment complex.

High Point Police say 31-year-old Carlissa Clark used a 9mm Glock handgun to shoot at the crowd of more than 30 people.

Neighbors WFMY News 2 spoke with said that included about 20 children.

"About 20 kids, about 20 children," Devonte Burrell said.

"The fact that children out here, that’s what makes it scary because you never know, bullets don’t have names on them you never know where that bullet can go."

Police arrested the Clark after she ran off into the woods behind the East Gate Village Condominiums off Ardale Drive.

"The shots go off, and then you see a couple cars chase the young lady in the woods, about five minutes later they came out and they had her," Burrell witnessed.

Another neighbor says she fired about 4 shots.

Police say no one was hurt, but Burrell said the violence in High Point is getting out of hand.

"These kids today," Burrell stressed. "Everyone got guns, you know it's not the same anymore so you have to watch what you’re doing out here because gunshots: there’s no coming back from that."

Clark is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $200,000 dollar bond.