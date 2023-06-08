'It's scary' | Spectrum employee recalls the moments pulling up to work after reports of an 'active shooter'

Greensboro Police got the call Thursday morning, sending the Spectrum call center into lockdown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people have been arrested after a reported "active shooter" call to a Spectrum call center in Greensboro Thursday, according to police.

Greensboro police said they responded to the call center on North Regional Road after employees inside the building began calling 911 around 11:22 a.m. saying that someone was inside the building actively shooting a gun.

The building was put on lockdown and employees heading to work were turned away.

Spectrum employee Emmanuel Sinclair was running a little behind Thursday morning after taking care of his one-year-old.

When he pulled up to work, he was met with police cars and officers telling him of the situation in his workplace.

"It was kind of surreal. You don’t expect something like that to happen so close to where you’re constantly dealing with on a daily basis,” Sinclair shared.

Multiple agencies responded to the active shooter call, immediately arresting Richard and Jazzlyn Ingram.

Greensboro Deputy Police Chief, Renae Sigmon said in active shooter situations, the primary focus is getting to the location, locating the threat, and taking the suspect into custody.

"I can tell you that even after two suspects were encountered in the parking lot, our officers still went inside the building, assisting with evacuation and making sure there were no additional threats left inside the building,” Deputy Chief Sigmon said.

During the investigation, police said one of the suspects had gotten inside the building by shooting through a locked glass door.

Detectives said two guns were confiscated from the Ingrams and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Sinclair says violent crime like this is sadly, becoming the new norm.

"You don’t expect that to happen, especially so close to home. You hear about it all the time. There was actually a shooting in Richmond at graduation and that’s about an hour south from where are used to live,” Sinclair said.

Richard Ingram Jr. is facing charges that include carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and delaying a law enforcement official.